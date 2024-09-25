ROOKE: Democrat Governor Proves He Doesn’t Care About Women’s Health

Democrat Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced his state is stockpiling abortion drugs in case former President Donald Trump wins in November, despite the health risks these medications cause the women who take them.

Trump has been very clear on multiple occasions that his idea of abortion legislation is to leave it up to individual states to decide their abortion laws. Still, that’s not stopping Inslee from creating a spectacle of himself and fearmongering the women who live in his state, all for the purpose of advancing the Democrats’ narrative on Trump and abortion.

Last year, Inslee told the state’s Department of Corrections to secure 30,000 doses of mifepristone, an abortion drug, with its pharmaceutical license in anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the drug that never happened. The Supreme Court issued a rejection in June, making his action unnecessary. Still, Inslee told Reuters that people “just can’t trust [Trump] when it comes to women’s reproductive health,” and that’s why his state will keep its mifepristone stockpile in case Trump wins. (RELATED: ROOKE: Republicans Are Winning A War The Left Started)

Mifepristone is used in a two-drug regimen that so-called medical professionals prescribe to women seeking a chemical abortion. Despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s claims that mifepristone is completely safe to take — the agency has even gone as far as allowing medical practices to prescribe this drug for home use — there is contradictory evidence showing the harm it causes women.

Amber Nicole Thurman tragically died after abortion pill mifepristone caused sepsis infection. This is b/c Biden-Harris FDA allowed women to manage risky/traumatic abortions at home ALONE without mandated help from medical professionals. She would be ALIVE w/o Biden-Harris FDA.… pic.twitter.com/RI8FzgK6F4 — Carrie Sheffield (@carriesheffield) September 20, 2024

The academic journal Obstetrics and Gynecology reported that out of 40,000 abortions in Finland from 2000-2006, one in five women who had a chemical abortion experienced complications. Using drugs like mifepristone gave women a roughly four times higher chance of complication than from a surgical abortion. Another study found that more women have to go to the emergency room for medical care after a chemical abortion than after a surgical abortion.

Inslee and others on the left are so obsessed with keeping access open for women who want to kill their babies that they seemingly do not care that the drugs these women are using are harmful and deadly. It’s barbarism dressed up as compassion, all for political points.