ROOKE: Republicans Are Winning A War The Left Started

The Atlantic’s response to Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s roundtable discussion on American health and nutrition is the final turn in what has become a complete realignment in our political parties.

Johnson invited a panel of experts to discuss the serious issues surrounding our country’s approach to public sanitation, agriculture, food processing and healthcare industries and its impact on the current state of national health. Expert after expert gave detailed examples of how Big Pharma, Big Farming, Big Food and Big Insurance have corrupted our food and water supplies, all in the name of corporate greed.

The conversation became a popular national topic when Calley and Casey Means spoke with Tucker Carlson about widespread chronic illness in America due to our polluted food and water. The food we eat as Americans is literally poisoning us, and there’s little we can do about it. Parents and activists have been desperately trying to get our elected officials to care, but our cries for help have fallen on deaf ears.

In response to the panel’s discussion on the state of American health, The Atlantic (a left-wing rag) published a story essentially calling it a crackpot convention put on by the MAGA right. “The alliance was the natural culmination of a broader trend in American politics that has seen the Trumpian right meld with the vax-skeptical, anti-establishment left: Woo-woo meets MAGA, you could call it, or, perhaps, the crunch-ificiation of conservatism,” Elaine Godfrey wrote.

Godfrey claims that several of the panelists, who are former Democrats (like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jillian Michaels), only spoke to Republicans on this issue because they were desperate to “bend the knee” to former President Donald Trump. In reality, they chose to talk to the GOP because it is the only party willing to listen. (ROOKE: Trump Has Golden Opportunity To Dismantle Harris’s Blue Wall Of Support)

It wasn’t always this way. Democrats used to be the party of the working class, were anti-war, pro-health and wanted a clean environment, but they have lost their way.

Now, it seems the Democrats and their lackeys in corporate media are beholden to the lobbyists of the same corporations who would be hurt by a discussion outlining how their products and policies are slowly killing Americans. Take TIME Magazine, for example, which just a year ago wrote a piece denouncing the state of our food system titled, “Why Ultra-Processed Foods Are So Bad for You.” In the piece, TIME brings up similar issues with the American food system and how it’s hurting our overall health.

“Longitudinal studies in the Americas and Europe have linked eating more ultra-processed food to a number of health risks, including increases in obesity, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and even dementia. Other research, including a pair of studies in the BMJ by researchers in Spain and France, has linked consuming ultra-processed foods to an increased risk of early death,” TIME wrote.

A year later, now that Republicans have picked up the sword Democrats willingly dropped, TIME changed its tune, publishing a piece first titled, “What If Ultra-Processed Foods Aren’t as Bad as You Think?” After severe backlash, the magazine changed the headline to: “Why One Dietitian is Speaking Up for “Ultra-Processed” Foods.” (ROOKE: Trump’s Latest Moves In Critical Swing State Could Crush Harris’s Presidential Hopes)

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie introduced legislation in 2023 to prevent Big Farming and the federal government from controlling the type of meat Americans can buy. H.R. 2814, The PRIME Act, would make it easier for farmers and ranchers to sell directly to consumers by removing federal regulations that make completing these types of transactions cumbersome across state lines.

This legislation “would give individual states freedom to permit intrastate distribution of custom-slaughtered meat such as beef, pork, or lamb to consumers, restaurants, hotels, boarding houses, and grocery stores,” according to the bill’s authors.

The PRIME Act is currently stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It’s hard to understand why the left doesn’t care about this topic unless it really is about donor monies. Have they become so callous toward their fellow Americans that they can happily turn a blind eye to the hurt our national food supply is causing over cash?

Regardless of why Democrats have chosen corporate greed over a healthy populace, the fact remains that only Republicans (and former Democrats) seem to care. The GOP is firmly staking its claim to “Make America Healthy Again,” and should they succeed in November, parents can finally take a sigh of relief that their children have a shot at a healthy life. Meanwhile, Democrats and the media have made it perfectly clear they are no longer the side that cares about our health and safety.