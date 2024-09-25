‘Selling Sex’ | TRAILER OUT NOW

We’ve now had the internet for three decades, meaning three generations have grown up with access to digital pornography. So how has the Porn Generation turned out?

As the Daily Caller’s new documentary, “Selling Sex,” shows — not so great. Our investigative team dives into the dark underbelly of the porn industry, exposing how the fantasies we consume online shape an entirely new reality.

“Selling Sex” premieres Oct. 4 and is available exclusively for Patriots subscribers. Catch a first glimpse below.

First, the Daily Caller uncovered the true cost of the Defund the Police movement in “Lawless.” Then “Rigged” exposed how the Democrats’ political machine swung the 2020 election for Joe Biden. “Cleaning Up Kamala” showed how they’re doing it again in 2024.

Now, with “Selling Sex,” we take on the movers and shakers in the porn industry — and all the harm they’ve wrought.

The average age of exposure to porn is dropping to 8 years old in the U.S., according to recent studies.

in the U.S., according to recent studies. More and more men are experiencing porn-induced erectile dysfunction, as early as teenagers.

Children are answering the question, “What would you like to be when you grow up?” with “OnlyFans model.”

Is this really the future we want for America? Can a nation survive when all its citizens are porn-addled zombies?

Watch “Selling Sex” to learn the dark reality of digital porn, only at the Daily Caller.

The Daily Caller’s documentary productions are made possible by our faithful Patriots members, and we wouldn’t be able to do it without them. To watch “Selling Sex” on Oct. 4, and to help support future investigative documentaries, please consider subscribing.