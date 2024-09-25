Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Jimmy Dillon Accused Of Pretending To Be Black, Dropping N-Bombs On Twitter Account

A Democratic lawmaker in Pennsylvania has been accused of using problematic language online about minorities around a decade ago, according to several reports.

State Democratic Sen. Jimmy Dillon of Philadelphia, 45, is accused of writing unflattering tweets referencing Black, gay and Asian persons via the handle @Hoops24_7 between 2011 and 2015, The Delaware Valley (DV) Journal reported Tuesday. Dillon operates a children’s basketball academy named Hoops 24-7 Basketball Academy, hence why some are accusing him of being behind the handle @Hoops24_7.

He denied making the comments Tuesday, saying in part, “I’m not a big social media guy. If a basketball player who works with Hoops 24-7 posted something like this more than a decade ago, it’s the first I’ve heard about it, and it doesn’t reflect my values,” according to ABC27 News.

“@A2daO: This [n-word] really a 7ft two guard,” one of the tweets, posted in January 2013 via the said handle, read. “He playing like he is on tour with And1.. Unguardable.”

“@JonDaBB got 2 parties.. Need that [n-word] on board for the facility .. Big Hoops 365 staff meeting on a Friday night…,” ran another tweet dated Nov. 24, 2012.

The n-word was not sanitized in the two reportedly now-deleted tweets, screenshots shared by The DV Journal showed.

“@Jessejane you know who will be in the house.. Jesse, @Jon daBB and tell him to stop being gay and take off work and party with us,” a now-deleted Nov. 14, 2011 tweet read, according to the outlet.

The two tweets referencing Asians were available online as of late Tuesday evening but now appear deleted.

“Dudes from Gtown didn’t know one of them Chinese dudes dad was Mr. Miaggi… #waxonwaxoff,” read one, posted Aug 18, 2011.

“I know it’s Japan, but there is no shot their goalie doesn’t get the Chinese torture treatment when she has swim home from Canada #GoUSA,” read the other, posted from Philadelphia Jul 5, 2015. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Deletes Trump ‘Bloodbath’ Post After Reply From Elon Musk)

Referring to the tweets as “offensive slurs and remarks” and “disparaging comments”, Pennsylvania Senate Republican Campaign Committee (PASRCC) Executive Director Cody Harbaugh said in part in a press release: “The revelation of Jimmy Dillon’s past use of the n-word is unsettling.”

“This was a grown man in his 30s casually using the n-word and making disgusting jokes repeatedly on his social media,” Harbaugh alleged in part. “His behavior is disqualifying, period.”

Dillon is vying with Republican Joe Picozzi, 28, of Somerton, in Dillon’s first general State Senate election. Dillon reportedly became a State Senator in 2022 via a special election to fill a vacated Democratic seat.

Dillon allegedly faces an outstanding warrant from New Jersey for allegedly failing to pay traffic violation fines and appear in court, The DV Journal separately reported.

The Daily Caller reached out to Sen. Jimmy Dillon’s office but the office did not respond in time for publication.