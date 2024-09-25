Shohei Ohtani’s Historic 50th Home Run Ball To Be Auctioned Off, Opening Bid Set At Whopping $500,000

This will easily clear $1 million.

The home run ball that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani popped into loanDepot Park’s left field stands in Miami that founded the 50-50 club is being auctioned off starting this week.

Goldin, a New Jersey auction house, will be the brand hosting the bidding, which begins at noon Friday, Sept. 27. The opening bid is set at a whopping $500,000. However, if someone wanted to outright purchase it for a cool $4.5 million, they will have the ability to do so through Oct. 9 — one week prior to the auction closing. (RELATED: Pirates Royally Screw Rowdy Tellez Out Of $200,000 Bonus By Cutting Him Just Prior To Hitting Milestone)

With that being said, if the bidding happens to hit $3 million before Oct. 9, that buy it now option of $4.5 million will be erased.

According to Goldin CEO Ken Goldin, who told this information to ESPN, the fan who caught the ball got in contact with Goldin the following day after Ohtani’s historic night and made a deal with the company. The original offer from the Dodgers was for $300,000, which the fan turned down, according to a report from Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

WATCH:

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 It’s HERE. We got it! Presenting Shohei Ohtani’s 50th HOME RUN BASEBALL from his HISTORIC Game when he became the inaugural member of the 50/50 Club. ⚾️ This one-of-a-kind Baseball will be available in our special “Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Auction”, which Opens… pic.twitter.com/uIQviGUHdH — Goldin (@GoldinCo) September 25, 2024

Holy hell, that dude was so smart to turn down the Dodgers‘ offer, and this is the same team with a payroll of $238,505,977?