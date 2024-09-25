REPORT: FBI Agents Raid Home, Ex-Judge Inside Kills Himself

A former county court judge in New York fatally shot himself Tuesday after a shootout with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents at his home, officials said, multiple outlets reported.

Stewart Rosenwasser, previously a judge and executive assistant district attorney for Orange County, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the FBI‘s raid on his home, sources told News12 Winchester. Agents raided Rosenwasser’s home to apprehend him because federal authorities were allegedly investigating him for tax evasion, according to the outlet.

Rosenwasser, 72, aimed a firearm at an agent who fired a shot, ABC27 New York reported, citing law enforcement. Reportedly barricading himself indoors, the ex-prosecutor is thought to have shot himself dead. (RELATED: Five Convicted In $250M Fraud Case Amid Juror Bribery Incident)

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred earlier this morning in Campbell Hall,” the FBI said in a statement, according to News12 Westchester. “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

The ex-prosecutor allegedly accepted bribes totaling $63,000, according to ABC27 New York.

Federal prosecutors reportedly accused Rosenwasser of starting an investigation in 2022 while with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office (OCDAO) to assist an acquaintance identified as Marty Soudani, who alleged his nephew took almost $2 million from him in a crypto-currency scheme.

Rosenwasser allegedly texted Soudani several times, the outlet reported. “I’m putting maximum effort into this. We will utilize all available assets” he allegedly wrote.

He also received duplicates of money orders and checks written out to him, according to court documents obtained by the outlet. “I will always protect you. And help you,” he allegedly texted.

Soudani’s nephew, Martin Soudani, pleaded guilty after being charged in 2023 and compensated his uncle with nearly $500,000 before receiving a one to seven-year prison sentence, News12 Westchester separately reported.

Martin Soudani and his mother, Eman, each reportedly filed a notice of claim in August. They alleged that Rosenwasser and Marty Soudani were exchanging private text messages during the investigation and that there was evidence of Soudani providing six payments to the former attorney, the outlet reported.

Rosenwasser suddenly left the OCDAO in June, according to ABC27 New York. “It’s truly heartbreaking that it ended this way. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” his ex-boss told the outlet.