Biden Pretends To Kill Bug When Whoopi Goldberg Compares Trump To One Following Second Assassination Attempt

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg compared Republican nominee Donald Trump to a bug on Wednesday, leading President Joe Biden to role play killing one on the table.

Goldberg complained that Trump continued to be present in the current political environment “like a bug,” leading Biden to slam the table as if he killed a bug. Some members of the liberal media and the Biden administration have continued claiming Trump will end American democracy and endanger women if elected president, despite a Sept. 15 assassination attempt that threatened his life in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I always felt you were going to probably do 4 years and then try to figure out where to go with Kamala. Then [Trump] just wouldn’t, he’s like a bug, he kept being there, he’s just like a bug. Bzzzzz,” Goldberg told Biden, leading him to slap the table. “That’s what was needed, and you did it, and I just want to say thank you and thank you for everything you’ve done in my entire lifetime.”

WATCH:

Members of the media have continuously warned that Trump is a “threat to democracy” following the second assassination attempt against the former president. The would-be assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, wrote in a series of posts on X in April that “democracy is on the ballot” ahead of the 2024 election and that Biden must keep “American democratic and free” as Trump wants to “make Americans slaves against master.”

Following the assassination attempt, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invoked the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to dismiss concerns that the White House’s rhetoric led to the assassination attempt during a Sept. 17 briefing. Goldberg previously attempted to blame the rhetoric of Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, for the violence against the former president’s life during a Sept. 17 episode of “The View.” (RELATED: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Says Trump Should Be ‘Extinguished’ After Second Assassination Attempt)

“[Trump] has been inciting violence since 2016, telling them to beat up hecklers, threatening to shoot up hecklers and migrants … I don’t remember Obama blaming his opponents when his White House was shot up in 2011,” Goldberg said. “You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection. One of the reasons that everybody has survived is because the Secret Service has been doing their job. So quit blaming folks until you decide to take a look of what’s coming out of your mouth.”

Trump blamed the Biden administration’s “rhetoric” for the latest assassination attempt during a Sept. 16 interview with Fox News.

Biden said he was “relieved” that Trump was unharmed during the incident and decried political violence in a Sept. 15 statement.

