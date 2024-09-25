Walz Shows How Normal He Is By Hanging With America’s Worst Nepo Baby

Tim Walz is many things: a Super Bowl-winning head coach, a purple heart Navy SEAL who was shot during the raid on Bin Laden’s compound and a renowned MIT professor. Not least of all, he is also a normal dude, you know? An average Joe, like you and me, who enjoys garage beers, Zyn, maybe some golf on the weekends. A real mensch.

In fact, he is such a salt-of-the-earth Minnesotan that he recently shared a couple of ice-cold Miller Lites with George Soros’s son, Alex, in the latter’s modest walkup in Queens. It is rumored Walz and Soros discussed their fantasy football teams, the Vikings 3-0 start and Sydney Sweeney’s latest acting role. They also locked in a parlay on the Mets-Braves series. Dude being dudes. (RELATED: ‘A Few Simple Words’: Tim Walz Responds To Accusations Of ‘Stolen Valor)

Honored to host Governor @Tim_Walz at my home in New York City! pic.twitter.com/gRtjQrnu7N — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) September 24, 2024

If I’m being serious, Walz’s little photo op with America’s worst nepo baby is almost grotesque. And if Walz was serious about his pro-middle class campaign platform, he wouldn’t come within five feet of Soros in a public setting, let alone hobnob in Soros’s lair of luxury. But Walz isn’t. Walz is a charlatan.

Vivek Ramaswamy made a very cheeky remark in response to Soros’s photo, tweeting, “If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette.”

If you squint, you can see the strings on the marionette. https://t.co/d5232m3rke — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 25, 2024



And it’s true. If you do squint hard enough (and you might have to toss on your cheaters), you can make out the faint puppet strings glued onto Walz’s arms and legs.