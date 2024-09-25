UNLV’s Matthew Sluka Quits On Rebels In Middle Of Season Due To ‘Representations’ That ‘Were Not Upheld’

Business is business. Shouldn’t have screwed the man out of his money.

After leading the UNLV Rebels to a 3-0 start, quarterback Matthew Sluka made the announcement Tuesday night that he was done with the season because of a recruiting agreement between him and the school that didn’t get fulfilled.

The NCAA’s redshirt rules give players the ability to keep a year of eligibility if they don’t play over four games in a campaign. Playing a total of four seasons for Holy Cross from 2020-23, Sluka made the transfer to UNLV in the 2023 offseason. Now that he’s withdrawn, he’s able to take his one year of eligibility remaining and can play at another program in the 2025 season. (RELATED: Betting Lines For Georgia-Alabama Rivalry Game Give Us Something We Haven’t Seen In Nearly 20 Years)

Per the NCAA, student-athletes are not allowed to play for multiple universities in a single campaign.

Sluka didn’t get into specifics regarding why exactly he is leaving UNLV. However, it’s most likely money, since name, image and likeness and collectives control the landscape in college athletics today.

The senior has a stat line of 318 passing yards, 286 rushing yards and seven touchdowns for the Rebels this season.

And from the looks of it, Sluka is already being offered cash from other universities to transfer.

Per source, UNLV QB Matt Sluka has been approached with more money to transfer. — Paloma Villicana (@PalomaFOX5News) September 25, 2024

A promise is a promise, and if you got power to get out of a broken deal, you do it — I’m with Matthew Sluka here.