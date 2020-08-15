Patriots FAQs

What are the benefits of a Patriots subscription?

What are the benefits of a Patriots subscription?

Support For Our Journalism

With your support we’ll be able to rely less on the Big Tech platforms that actively undermine Us and You.

Ad-Free Experience

Browse Daily Caller without interruptions from the advertising you hate most.

Patriots Only Content

Access Daily Caller content only available to Patriots subscribers.

Patriots-Only Newsletter

Written every M-F by editor and radio host Vince Coglianese, the exclusive newsletter for Patriots is everything you need to know what is driving the news cycle.

…And More

We’re thinking of more and more ways to make Daily Caller Patriots better for our members and your support will help us add more features and better reporting.





I am a Patriots member, why am I still seeing ads?

If you are a new Patriots member or haven’t logged in for awhile, check to make sure you are logged in by going to LOG IN at the top of the site or in the site menu at the top left. If you are logged in it will say LOG OUT. If you are logged in and still see ads and can’t access Patriots content, it’s possible your membership has lapsed. Go to the MY ACCOUNT button at the top of the site to check your access. If your membership has lapsed, return to the Subscribe page to renew your subscription.





How do I log in to Patriots?

Find the LOG IN button at the top of the site or in the hamburger menu on the mobile site or on the app. Use the email address and password you used to sign up for your Patriots account.





How do I reset my password?

Click on the LOG IN button to bring up the login screen and then click I FORGOT MY PASSWORD above the LOGIN button. Enter your email address to receive a password reset link and be sure to use the email address you used to sign up for Patriots.





How do I update my credit card?

Log in to your account using the steps above. Go to MY ACCOUNT and you will find a tab for CARDS. There you can add a new card to keep your subscription active.





How do I change or cancel my Patriots subscription?

Log in to Patriots and go to the MY ACCOUNT page using the steps above. On the LIBRARY tab you can toggle your subscription renewal to off so you will not be charged again.