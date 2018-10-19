‘Bad Times At The El Royale’ Is One Of The Best Movies In Years. Here’s Why You Should See It

I finally saw “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and I couldn’t have walked out more impressed.

WARNING: There will be some minor spoilers below. Don’t read if you want to be completely surprised.

The plot of the movie is very simple and at the same time a complex tale about what’s really in all of our souls. According to IMDB, the plot is, “Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe’s El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption – before everything goes to hell.”

That sums it better than anything I could say. It becomes clear from the jump things aren’t what they seem. Not even close, and it doesn’t take long at all for the blood to start flowing. In fact, there is a shotgun death that is shown repeatedly. The person I was watching with seemed to flinch every time the trigger was pulled. (RELATED: ‘BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE’ LOOKS LIKE AN INCREDIBLY TRIPPY FILM)

I was worried this movie would just descend into nothing blood and guts, which would have been a real shame. Luckily, that’s now what it’s about at all.

It follows the guests, a cult leader and the squeamish hotel employee as all hell has broken loose. Literally, nothing is as what it seems and nobody is who they claim to be.

Anybody who says they figured out the ending of this movie before you get there is a liar. Yes, I could get several details before they were revealed, but the big twist involves the drug-addicted employee of the hotel – Miles Miller.

I am a huge sucker for movies that keep the mind racing. There’s no other way to describe “Bad Times at the El Royale.” It keeps you thinking the whole time, and just when you think you’re on top of what’s happening, the film quickly humbles you.

Plus, it has one of the best casts we’ve seen in a long time. Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm and Chris Hemsworth all play major roles.

Trust me when I say, you need to check this movie out. You won’t regret it.

