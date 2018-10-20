Seven Charged For Prostitution Ring Linked To A Georgia University Campus

Seven people were charged for allegedly being involved in a suspected prostitution ring that was linked to a Georgia university campus.

The sex ring allegedly occurred at Fort Valley State University between 2017 and early 2018, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Warrants were given to former executive assistant to FVSU’s president Alecia Johnson, 48, and six men. The six men were charged for “pandering and solicitation of sodomy.”

Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said the seven charged have until Tuesday to turn themselves in. (RELATED: Retired Drama Teacher Accused Of Molesting Children Dead In Apparent Suicide)

Johnson was allegedly the ringleader and arranged sex for the men, according to AJC. She faces six counts of pimping, and six counts of prostitution for money or other rewards, according to prosecutors. She allegedly conspired to take away scholarship funds from a student granted in October 2015.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc Member Alecia Johnson And Fort Valley University Employee Is Reportedly In The Middle Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations At The School Has Resigned

Johnson was also a graduate adviser at FVSU’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest Greek-letter organization started by African-American college women, according to the sorority’s website.

Johnson resigned her position with the university in April once the allegations came to light, AJC reported.

Johnson’s attorney Adrian Patrick said she was being “demonized” over social media due to the allegations, AJC reported.

“We have consistently and aggressively worked with the University System of Georgia and law enforcement to ensure that anyone who allegedly puts our students at risk is investigated thoroughly and expeditiously, and have advocated for the most appropriate standards to be applied,” FVSU said in a statement on Friday. “While we cannot comment on the details of an ongoing investigation, we expect anyone who has compromised the trust of our students to be held accountable with all deliberate speed.”

FVSU’s Marketing and Communications department, Cooke, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s executive director and Patrick did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Johnson was attempted to be reached at her school email, but the inbox was said to be “inactive and not monitored.”

