Amy Schumer Suggests White NFL Players Who Don’t Kneel Are ‘Complicit’ In Racism

Comedian Amy Schumer wondered via Instagram on Friday why “more white players aren’t kneeling” during the national anthem at NFL games.

“Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders,” Schumer wrote. “Why not kneel next to your brothers?”

The actress and comedian then suggested those white players who choose to stand for the anthem are “complicit.”

“Otherwise how are you not complicit?” she wrote, adding that it “would be cool” if Maroon 5 refused to play the Super Bowl like Rihanna recently did. (RELATED: ‘I’d Stand’ — NFL Hall Of Famer Eric Dickerson Defends Anthem Policy)

I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7 is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.