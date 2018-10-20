Mitch McConnell Confronted By Angry Diners At Louisville Restaurant

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly “kept his cool” after being confronted at a Louisville restaurant Friday night.

A video posted by TMZ shows four patrons shouting at McConnell, who is seen dining with his wife at Louisville’s Havana Rumba.

“Why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave the entire country?” a man shouted.

The woman recording the video can be heard saying she was planning to “sell it to TMZ.” Following through on her statement, she later told the website that the “main aggressor slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant,” according to TMZ.

The diners took issue with the Kentucky senator’s positions on health care and social security. The woman told TMZ they said his views were killing people.

TMZ reported that McConnell “kept his cool” and thanked and shook hands with supporters after the incident.

WATCH:

This isn’t the first time McConnell has encountered protesters while dining. In July, the Kentucky senator was confronted by chanting socialists while leaving Louisville’s Bristol Bar & Grille. (RELATED: Socialist Protesters Confront Mitch McConnell Leaving Restaurant)

