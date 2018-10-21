Celebrate Kim Kardashian’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]

October 21 is Kim Kardashian’s birthday.

The reality star, fashion icon, beauty mogul, and social media influencer turns 38 years old today, and she’s packed in a massive career during her decade in the entertainment industry.

Real name Kimberly Noel Kardashian, Kim was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. No stranger to show business, she grew up close friends with socialite Paris Hilton, and skyrocketed to fame after her sex tape with rapper Ray J was leaked in 2007. Her family began starring in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” later that year, which is still on air today.

Kardashian has been labeled one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and has an estimated net worth of $150 million. Even more shocking: she reportedly brings in about $40,000 per episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

Kim’s also followed by 119 million people on Instagram. And we think we know why. Check out some of her best photos from the platform below: