Are The Detroit Lions Officially Back? The Tape Would Seem To Indicate A Firm Answer

The Detroit Lions looked awesome Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in their 32-21 win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Oct 22, 2018 at 9:35am PDT

Now, as everybody knows, I’ve been extremely critical of the Lions this year. Especially after they got blown the hell out of their own stadium in week one against the Jets. I was so upset that I wanted to vomit. (RELATED: The Detroit Lions Start The Season With One Of The Worst Games Of Football Ever Played [VIDEOS])

I was more than willing to just throw up my hands and assume this would be another year of disappointing football.

However, things are changing. Outside of the first game of the season, Stafford and the offense have looked very solid. (RELATED: Here’s A Glorious Video Of Matthew Stafford Throwing 56 Touchdowns To Calvin Johnson)

In last 5 games #Lions Matthew Stafford has 11 TDs and 1 INT. — Paula Pasche (@paulapasche) October 21, 2018

They went into Miami against a 4-2 opponent and dominated every facet of the game.

Watching the tape, I think it’s only fair to say the Lions might officially be back. We started off very rocky at the beginning the year. Things have since changed. Now, we’re rolling.

We’ve got ten games left and we need to win at least six of them. Seven wins would almost certainly lock up a playoff spot. It’s time to find out who is a man and who is a boy. Given what I’ve seen the past couple weeks, the Lions are charging towards the postseason.

I hope you all get on board now because the bandwagon won’t have room come December and January.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter