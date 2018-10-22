Celebrate Emilia Clarke’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, October 23, is Emilia Clarke’s birthday.

The London-born actress turns 32 years old today and has packed in a show-stopping career in the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in England, Emilia Clarke, real name Emilia Isabelle Euphemia Rose Clark, got her start in show business studying at the Drama Centre London. She acted in various theater productions before getting her big break as Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO drama “Game Of Thrones.”

“Game Of Thrones,” which has been running since 2011, has earned Clarke several awards and nominations. She was nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on the show and an additional six Screen Actor Guild Awards.

But although she plays a serious character on screen, Clarke is also known for her upbeat social media presence on Instagram. With over 18 million followers, it’s easy to understand why so many people love her. Check out some of her best photos below.