VOTE: Which Halloween Costume Is Most Offensive?

Halloween is not just a chance for children to walk around their neighborhoods collecting candy in their favorite costumes. It is also the best time of year for overly sensitive snowflakes to be offended.

On Ivy League campuses especially, Oct. 31 is potentially the most triggering day of the year, when insensitive young people parade around in costumes that exhibit nothing but intolerance. (RELATED: Naughty Handmaid’s Tale Costume Discontinued After Backlash)

The average costume store offers ample opportunity for the typical snowflake to melt at the sight of all the cultural appropriation. We compiled a list of some of our favorite examples of costumes which might send the typical college student screaming off to the closest protest. (RELATED: Meet The Privileged Yale Student Who Shrieked At Her Professor)

From sexist Disney princesses to the garb once worn by Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s alleged ancestors, which of these following costumes would send you running to your safe space?