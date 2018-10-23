Kate Middleton Shines In Blue Gown And Princess Diana’s Diamond Tiara [PHOTOS]

Kate Middleton looked every bit the member of the royal family when she showed up in a sleeveless ice blue gown for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace Tuesday night.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in the full-length Alexander McQueen gown adorned with a silver rose that went down to her feet as she joined her husband Prince William and other dignitaries. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the gorgeous look with the pearl-and-diamond crusted Lover’s Knot Tiara, once owned and said to be a favorite of the late Princess Diana, along with a diamond and pearl necklace.

In addition, her gown was adorned with a yellow badge that had a portrait of the queen. According to Town and Country, it symbolizes that the Duchess has “been given the Royal Family Order.”

The dinner was being held in honor of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands during their two-day state visit.