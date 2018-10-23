US Navy Pilot Creates Another Sky Penis

A U.S. Navy pilot flying out of Marine Corps Air Base Miramar flew his plane in a pattern distinctly resembling a penis on Tuesday, according to reports.

“Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of U.S. Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar,” wrote an observer on Twitter, who publicized the photo of the pilot’s phallic flight pattern.

Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar ???????? pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018

The event is not the first of its kind. Nearly a year ago, footage emerged of another U.S. Navy pilot flying his Navy EA-18G Growler jet in a similar penile formation near the city of Okanogan, Washington.

The November 2017 incident prompted an internal Navy investigation and disciplinary action, as well as an official statement from Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker, who wrote, “The American people rightfully expect that those who wear the Wings of Gold exhibit a level of maturity commensurate with the missions and aircraft with which they’ve been entrusted.”

“Naval aviation continually strives to foster an environment of dignity and respect. Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today,” Shoemaker said.

