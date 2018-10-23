Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Members HE Was Taking In — Things Got Awkward Fast

Things got awkward fast after Fox News host Tucker Carlson asked Univision anchor Jorge Ramos to state exactly how many caravan members HE planned to personally take in.

Ramos, an outspoken immigration advocate, spoke with Carlson remotely on Tuesday from the caravan in southern Mexico. The Fox News host’s question came after the Univision host made several comments defending its members, including insisting unequivocally that none of them were from the Middle East.



“How many of these migrants are you taking in personally into your home and are supporting once they get into the United States?” Carlson asked.

“I think that’s a great question and that’s precisely the kind of question that people like you ask when you don’t want to understand that this has nothing to do with individuals,” responded Ramos. “It has to do with nations. And what we have to understand is that these refugees are not a threat to the United States. I know that in Fox News …”

“Before you attack Fox, this is a simple question,” Carlson interrupted. “How many are you taking in?”

After a back and forth that included Ramos stating that immigrants’ desire to come is “really a love letter to the United States,” the Fox News host pressed again: “I’m asking you a very simple question – How many of these migrants are you personally taking responsibility for? How many are going home to Jorge’s place in Miami at the end of the day? And please be specific.”

“I think that again this has nothing to do with individuals. I wish I could help all of them,” responded Ramos.

“How about three?” asked Tucker.

After another dodge, Carlson told Ramos: “I could count on you to do a stand-up next to them but probably not to help them, I noticed.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

“People are very upset about the migrant crisis,” Carlson told the audience after Ramos had signed off. “Not upset enough to help personally but upset enough to demand that you help.”

