House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Responds To Office Vandalism, Then Says It’s Time To ‘Build The Wall’

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California spoke out about his office being vandalized on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday, then said it’s time to build a border wall.

McCarthy said vandals were caught on camera throwing a boulder through his California office window Saturday. The suspects are still at large. McCarthy sent out an Instagram post Tuesday asking for additional help with identifying the individuals.

“I don’t know why they did it or who did it. We just have the pictures from our own cameras of these two individuals. So I put it out on my own personal Facebook page trying to see if anybody knew who they were,” he told “Fox & Friends.” (RELATED: Midterm Elections Are About “Results Vs. Resistance,’ Says House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy)

“They threw this — it’s a massive rock to throw through the window, and I don’t think one person could have thrown it by themselves. And then they entered the office — this was Saturday night at 9:54. And they stole some computer equipment and ran back out, got in a truck and took off. So we don’t know the motives. We don’t know why they did it, but I’d like to find out who they are and get our equipment back,” McCarthy continued.

He then switched gears to immigration and said he wants to lead the effort in the House to fully fund a border wall and finally start enforcing federal statutes.

WATCH:

“Well the bill is very simple. Build the wall, enforce the law,” McCarthy said. “Not only does it have the funding in there to build the wall … it actually enhances our ability to remove the MS-13 gang members. It ends sanctuary cities. It has ‘Kate’s Law.'”

He said fear of the approaching caravan of illegal immigrants is justified, but claimed he’s even more concerned with what will happen if Democrats win in November.

“Think for a moment, we’re worried about the caravan coming, but I’m more worried what happens on Nov. 6. If we are not successful on Nov. 6, think what it would mean with Nancy Pelosi as speaker? How large would the caravan start on the 7th?”

