What Do People Think About The Caravan? We Asked
People on the streets of Washington, D.C., told The Daily Caller News Foundation whether or not they’d be fine with letting a caravan of migrants from Central America enter into the United States.
Almost all of people interviewed thought the migrants traveling in the caravan should be welcomed with open arms. A few believed a process of vetting should occur for asylum seekers and that others should go through the process of legal immigration.
“I think they need to be vetted. I’m all for having asylum seekers, but we need to make sure that our security’s not being breached,” a woman told TheDCNF. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
