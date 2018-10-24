Whenever You Don’t Have To Pay $300 For Tri-Ply Cookware, It’s A Good Day

I am routinely shocked by the price of tri-ply cookware. Like, I know that it is really much better. Bonding three different layers of aluminum and stainless steel definitely improves the efficacy of pots and pans. But there are so many other things I would rather buy with $300.

At $200, though…well, that is much more reasonable. Today only, an eight-piece set (including lids) is $100 off.

Cuisinart TCP-8 cookware-Sets, 8-Piece Copper Tri-Ply on sale for $199.99

Not that you need any assurances with tri-ply, but you know Cuisinart is a brand you can trust. The set comes with a 2.5-quart saucepan, a 4-quart sauté pan (with helper handle), 6-quart stockpot, 8-inch skillet and 10-inch skillet. All things that you could use to improve the quality of your kitchen.

