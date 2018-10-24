You Need One Or More Tactical Flashlights; Today They Are 57 Percent Off

You never know when you will need a tactical flashlight. You would be best prepared by owning several, keeping a few in your house, one in each of your vehicles, and one or more with your camping equipment.

In a one-day-only deal, 5 tactical flashlights from Streamlight (as well as one headlamp) are as much as 57 percent off:

Streamlight 88062 ProTac 2L-X 500 lm Professional Tactical Flashlight, Black – 500 Lumens on sale for $36.94

Streamlight 88083 ProTac 2L-X USB, 18650 USB battery, USB cord and holster and Box – 500 Lumens on sale for $47.73

Streamlight Protac HL5-X Series up to 3500 Lumen Dual Fuel Tactical Flashlight on sale for $81.54

Streamlight 75434 Stinger LED High Lumen Rechargeable Flashlight with 120-Volt AC/12-Volt DC Piggyback Charger – 800 Lumens on sale for $106.39

Streamlight 66122 Stylus Pro Pen Light with White LED and Holster, Blue – 100 Lumens on sale for $15.99

Streamlight 61702 Bandit – includes headstrap, hat clip and USB cord, Black – 180 Lumens on sale for $16.40

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.