‘It’s An Invasion,’ Border Patrol Union Chief Responds To Migrant Caravan

The President of the National Border Patrol Council Brandon Judd is calling the Migrant Caravan making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border an ‘invasion’.

“You can call it what you want, but Border Patrol agents are calling it an Invasion, ” said Judd. “They’re carrying their flag, a symbol of the oppression they supposedly want to escape, but they’re carrying their flag, and they’re very proud.”

