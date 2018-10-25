The Most Popular Gerber Knives Are As Low As $7 Today

Gerber is one of the great knife brands. I’m sure you already know this fact, but in case you need further evidence, this one-day-only deal includes not one but three (!) #1 bestsellers. The most popular product in “pocket knives & folding knives” is 51 percent off (aka under $7), while the most popular product in “folding hunting knives” is 42 percent off and the #1 bestseller in “fixed blade hunting knives” is 44 percent off.

See all four knives in this deal below. Remember, it only lasts the extent of the day.

Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife, Fine Edge, Stainless Steel [22-48485] on sale for $6.35

Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife, Serrated Edge [31-000751] on sale for $26.50

Gerber Vital Big Game Folder – Tool-less Exchangeable Blade Hunting Knife w/ Sheath [31-003053] on sale for $33.75

Gerber Remix Tactical Knife, Serrated Edge [30-000433] on sale for $20.50

