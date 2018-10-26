Here’s The First Look At Charlize Theron Playing Megyn Kelly In Her Upcoming Movie [PHOTOS]

The much-anticipated movie about former Fox News exec Roger Ailes is still a long way out but we’re getting out first glimpses at some of the most important supporting characters.

The movie’s working title is “Fair And Balanced” and covers Ailes’s rise and fall at the Fox News Channel, as well as several of his high-profile accusers, including Megyn Kelly. (RELATED: Emmy Winner Working On ‘Mr. Rogers’ Set Suffers Scary Heart Attack On Set. Plummets From Balcony)

Paparazzi hanging out outside of the filming caught a glimpse of Charlize Theron, who is playing Megyn Kelly in the upcoming drama, dressed as the anchor and in character.

Check out the photos below:

what a time for Charlize Theron to start playing Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/c7GCUr23VL — Murtada Elfadl (@ME_Says) October 26, 2018

Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in upcoming film Fair and Balanced from director Jay Roach (Game Change). pic.twitter.com/qBBeG625s1 — Movie Geeks United! (@moviegeeksunite) October 26, 2018

Charlize Theron is all smiles on the set of the Roger Ailes film in the performance of Megyn Kelly https://t.co/kPfDZ3uVfe pic.twitter.com/3JFcWSTWyl — XpressNews (@xpressnewsasia) October 26, 2018

Theron is joined by Nicole Kidman, who will play former Fox News Channel Host Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie, who is purportedly playing an associate producer. The movie is still filming and does not yet have a release date.

