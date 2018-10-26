Here’s The First Look At Charlize Theron Playing Megyn Kelly In Her Upcoming Movie [PHOTOS]

Jena Greene | Reporter

The much-anticipated movie about former Fox News exec Roger Ailes is still a long way out but we’re getting out first glimpses at some of the most important supporting characters.

The movie’s working title is “Fair And Balanced” and covers Ailes’s rise and fall at the Fox News Channel, as well as several of his high-profile accusers, including Megyn Kelly. (RELATED: Emmy Winner Working On ‘Mr. Rogers’ Set Suffers Scary Heart Attack On Set. Plummets From Balcony)

Paparazzi hanging out outside of the filming caught a glimpse of Charlize Theron, who is playing Megyn Kelly in the upcoming drama, dressed as the anchor and in character.

Check out the photos below:

Theron is joined by Nicole Kidman, who will play former Fox News Channel Host Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie, who is purportedly playing an associate producer. The movie is still filming and does not yet have a release date.

Follow Jena on Twitter.

Tags : charlize theron megyn kelly roger ailes
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller