Meghan Markle Stuns In Black-And-White Bird Gown In Sydney [PHOTOS]

Meghan Markle was definitely the belle of the ball Friday when she showed up in a stunning black-and-white gown to the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney, Australia.

The Duchess of Sussex looked every bit a member of the royal family in the sleeveless tulle Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with black birds as she walked alongside Prince Harry to the evening's gala.

The embellishments on Meghan’s Oscar de la Renta dress were made by Sarah Esmoingt, a French embellishment designer established in New York who works for Oscar de la Renta and Zac Posen among other designers https://t.co/kACWLRZUVF pic.twitter.com/7tkGA0EFKP — HeavenLM (@HeavenQRF) October 26, 2018

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black high heels. It didn't really matter what side of the dress was showing, the whole gown was a showstopper.

The mom-to-be and her husband have been on a 16-day royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, after announcing last week that they are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.

At each stop a long the way, Markle has looked absolutely incredible.