Meghan Markle Stuns In Black-And-White Bird Gown In Sydney [PHOTOS]

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Meghan Markle was definitely the belle of the ball Friday when she showed up in a stunning black-and-white gown to the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney, Australia.

Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2018 Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney, Australia, October 26, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Sussex looked every bit a member of the royal family in the sleeveless tulle Oscar de la Renta gown embellished with black birds as she walked alongside Prince Harry to the evening’s gala. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the gorgeous look with loose hair and black high heels. It didn’t really matter what side of the dress was showing, the whole gown was a showstopper.  (RELATED: 20 Reasons To Celebrate Pippa Middleton’s Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

The mom-to-be and her husband have been on a 16-day royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, after announcing last week that they are expecting their first child in Spring 2019.

At each stop a long the way, Markle has looked absolutely incredible.

