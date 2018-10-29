Sarah Silverman Consented To Louis CK Masturbating In Front Of Her, But Does That Make It Okay?

Comedian Sarah Silverman revealed that in the past she consented to Louis C.K. masturbating in front of her, and now she is now walking the line between condemnation and defense of her peer.

Check out our latest live read video, where DCNF reporters discuss whether her consent makes it okay or just plain icky.

