Jon Stewart Says Journalists Are ‘Personally Wounded And Offended’ By Trump, Cites Their ‘Narcissism’

Comedian Jon Stewart said President Donald Trump does a good job of appealing to journalists’ narcissism and egos in a joint interview with comic Dave Chappelle on CNN International’s “Amanpour” Tuesday.

“They’re personally wounded and offended by this man,” Stewart said. “He baits them and they dive in. And what he’s done well, I thought, is appeal to their own narcissism, to their own ego.” (RELATED: Jon Stewart Comes Out Of Hiding To Bash President Trump On ‘The Late Show’)

“Because what he says is these are the — and the journalists stand and say, ‘we are noble, we are honorable. How dare you, sir?’ And they take it personally, and now he’s changed the conversation to — not that his policies are silly or not working or any of those other things. It’s all about the fight,” he continued.

WATCH:

Stewart said Trump is able to distract from major issues by highlighting his constant fight with the press and predicted he will ultimately win the war against the media.

“He’s able to tune out everything else and get people just focused on the fight. And he’s going to win that fight,” Stewart said.

“Think of the communities of color. Think of Muslims. Think of the black community, people. You know, when journalists rise to this outrage of, ‘how dare you say this about us,’ think of the lives that they’ve been leading under this and what they’ve been put under.”

You can Follow Nick on Twitter