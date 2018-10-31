Make Your Teeth Pearly White For The Holidays With This Powder, Which Actually Works

In the next two months, you are going to be doing a lot of smiling. Some of that will be genuine – think of all the joy that comes with the Christmas season. Some of that will be strained and insincere – think of all the in-laws you have to pretend to like when they colonize your home this winter.

For all the smiling you’ll have to do, you want to make sure you have the whitest teeth possible. And this charcoal powder would be a good start toward that goal. Over 18,000 customers have reviewed it, with nearly three-quarters giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. And right now, it is 33 percent off, just in time for the season:

Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder Natural on sale for $19.99

When over 10,000 people give something 5 stars (thereby declaring it perfect), you take note. Read all the customer reviews yourself. You’ll see titles such as “Blown away by the change in just 5 uses!”, “Maintaining a Beautiful Smile!” and “Love, Love, Love.” Who knows, maybe you will end up writing such a laudatory review as well.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.