Jessica Simpson Just Won Halloween With This Outrageous Costume

Jena Greene | Reporter

Jessica Simpson wore one of the best Halloween costumes we’ve ever seen.

The reality star and fashion designer dressed as Danny DeVito with her husband, Eric Johnson, as the iconic duo in the 1988 comedy “Twins.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

 

TWINS #DannyDeVito #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

 

TWINNING #Halloween2018

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

In the movie, Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger play fraternal twins separated at birth after a science experiment goes awry.

Simpson, 38, recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, 39.

 

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Simpson wrote on Instagram in September.

 

This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

