Jessica Simpson Just Won Halloween With This Outrageous Costume

Your first name

Jessica Simpson wore one of the best Halloween costumes we’ve ever seen.

The reality star and fashion designer dressed as Danny DeVito with her husband, Eric Johnson, as the iconic duo in the 1988 comedy “Twins.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram TWINS #DannyDeVito #ArnoldSchwarzenegger #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 31, 2018 at 6:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram TWINNING #Halloween2018 A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Nov 1, 2018 at 8:35am PDT

In the movie, Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger play fraternal twins separated at birth after a science experiment goes awry.

Simpson, 38, recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, 39.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Oct 2, 2018 at 10:57am PDT

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Simpson wrote on Instagram in September.

Follow Jena on Twitter