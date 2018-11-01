Jessica Simpson Just Won Halloween With This Outrageous Costume
Jessica Simpson wore one of the best Halloween costumes we’ve ever seen.
The reality star and fashion designer dressed as Danny DeVito with her husband, Eric Johnson, as the iconic duo in the 1988 comedy “Twins.” (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s Birthday With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW])
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the movie, Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger play fraternal twins separated at birth after a science experiment goes awry.
Twin plants named after @Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito https://t.co/Lirpk0d5i2 pic.twitter.com/HC1ORDFkXC
— ABC News (@abcnews) April 27, 2017
Simpson, 38, recently announced she is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson, 39.
View this post on Instagram
“This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” Simpson wrote on Instagram in September.