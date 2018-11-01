These Are The Performers Taking The Stage At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, being held this year in New York City, is once again filled with a star-studded list of performers.

The annual underwear show this year will include six A-list performers; Rita Ora, Halsey, the Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Shawn Mendes, The Struts and Bebe Rexha, according to Good Morning America Thursday. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Past performers who have participated in the annual lingerie show include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars, just to name a few.

Not to mention, the artists will be joined on stage by the likes of such Victoria’s Secret models as Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Martha Hunt, Kelly Gale, Lais Ribeiro and Stella Maxwell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Oct 30, 2018 at 6:27am PDT

And recently, Kendall Jenner made headlines with news that she would once again strut her stuff on the catwalk in the underwear show in New York City after missing it last year due to an existing contract with another lingerie company.

Clearly, it’s going to be an incredible show and just as jaw-dropping as the last one.

The “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” airs December 2 on ABC.