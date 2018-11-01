Steph Curry’s Latest Project Is Very Different From The NBA

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is working on a new project about the Charleston church shooting.

The 30-year-old point guard is reportedly working on a project to to tell the story of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal massacre church in Charleston, S.C., where Dylan Roof killed nine black parishioners on June 17, 2015. (RELATED: Here Are The Horrifying Details Of The Charleston Shooting)

TMZ reports that Curry will team up with actress Viola Davis of “The Help,” and “How To Get Away With Murder,” to tell the story in a documentary-style film.

View this post on Instagram No idea what to say. #RuinTheGame A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Oct 25, 2018 at 12:12am PDT

Curry is working closely with his company, Unanimous Media, to produce the project. The film will be called “Emmanuel,” after the church’s name and closely follow the story of tragedy, bloodshed, and the triumph of human spirit in the wake of unthinkable evil.

It will tell the “poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate, and the healing power of forgiveness,” according to a promo.

In January 2017, Roof was sentenced to death, but later agreed to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to state murder charges.

Follow Jena on Twitter