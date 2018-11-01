Why Vacuum When A Roomba Can Do It For You?

The Daily Dealer is on the record as being quite pro-Roomba. What’s not to love about a vacuum cleaner that does all the work for you? It’s like having a pet that reliably cleans up the crumbs, except you don’t have to worry about it getting sick. And also like a pet, Roombas are quite cute.

There are many models of Roombas on the market, but the Roomba 801 is the one that is $70 off today. It uses the patented 3-stage cleaning system and a full suite of intelligent sensors to clean around the furniture in your room.

iRobot Roomba 801 Robotic Vacuum on sale for $279.99

While I think everyone could use a Roomba, reviewer TanK makes a good point that it has extra value for those with disabilities and/or pets:

I was visiting a friend who owns a Roomba (it started cleaning and freaked my husband out, but that is another story) and she was telling me all about it, but I wasn’t sold until I seen it work. The trouble was at the time I had a home that would have been rough on the machine. We moved to a new home and the Roomba was the first thing on our list of must haves for the home. Today (I purchased mine from a local brick & mortar) it went for its first run through the home. It is easy to program. The battery lasted a long time (about an hour or more). It got along the walls, in the corners and under all the furniture beautifully! The cat and the dog got a little freaked out by it, but they will adjust. It is a little noisy, but not as loud as a traditional vacuum; meaning I could still watch TV over its whole clean cycle and the volume was lower than half way up. The canister got really full on the first run but, I suspect that it will taper off after it runs a few times; setting the auto run schedule was super easy. It has been a couple of days since it was swept. The robot needs to be maintained, but it is easy to empty and clean. Which is less exhausting than sweeping the floors with a broom and dust pan. I would recommend this bad boy to anyone, especially those with a disability and for pet owners. Oh, and my new pal is good incentive to keep items I don’t want abused/destroyed (i.e. jewelry, pet toys, etc.) to be picked up off the floor immediately.

You have a lot of cleaning to do over the holidays — why not hand one of your chores off to a robot?

