‘Jersey Shore’ Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Gets Hitched

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his girlfriend Lauren Pesce tied the knot Thursday at a ceremony in New Jersey.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the 36-year-old reality TV star and Pesce said “I do” at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains with fellow “Jersey Shore” pals Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick in attendance.

A short time later, Sorrentino posted a picture on his Instagram standing next to his bride all decked out in a black tuxedo. (RELATED: Shocking Image Of ‘The Situation’ In Syria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Nov 1, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife,” the newlyweds shared in a statement to US Weekly. “We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL! With Love, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Sorrentino.”

Fellow castmates from the popular MTV reality show also shared pictures from the happy occasion on their social media accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Nov 1, 2018 at 2:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnGeLiNa MARiE ™ (@angelinamtv) on Nov 1, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

“The Situation” proposed on Valentines Day to his girlfriend when she visited him in Miami during the filming of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” season 2.

“I approached the executive producers and I let them know, ‘Listen I really want to do this. This show is really special to me. This is the show that introduced me to the world,'” the reality star shared in an article at the time. “It was really special for me to do this, to get down on one knee on Jersey Shore.”

The wedding celebration comes just ahead of Sorrentino’s pending prison sentence that starts January 15 after he pleaded not guilty earlier this year to one count of tax evasion and was sentenced to spend 8 months in prison.

A rep for the reality star shared with the outlet that he’s “grateful to continue work, celebrate the holidays and his three years sober milestone” before starting his sentence. And “he looks forward to completing his sentence and coming home to Lauren, family and friends.”