President Trump: ‘Barbed Wire Used Properly Can Be A Beautiful Sight’

President Trump on Saturday referred to the military’s placement of barbed wire on the border as a “beautiful sight” during a Montana campaign rally.

WATCH:

“We have our military now on the border,” Trump said to cheers from the audience. “And I noticed all that beautiful barbed wire going up today. Barbed wire used properly can be a beautiful sight.”

As a part of “Operation Faithful Patriot,” troops will assist the United States Border Patrol in support roles, including the deployment of barbed wire and other barriers. While President Trump promised to send 5,000 troops on Monday, he upped that number to up to 15,000 during a Wednesday speech. (RELATED: Trump Pledges To Send Up To 15,000 Troops To The Southern Border)

U.S. Army troops, part of “Operation Faithful Patriot” arrived to the U.S. border with Mexico, deployed by President Trump ahead of midterms. Soldiers spread out barbed wire along the Rio Grande in south Texas. #immigration #border #caravanamigrante #undocumented #army pic.twitter.com/PVD6YIbCvk — John Moore (@jbmoorephoto) November 2, 2018

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.