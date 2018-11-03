Today Only, The #1 Most Popular Electric Kettle Is Just $17

Are you still working with a stovetop kettle after all these years? Get with the times. Electric kettles are a thing, and they are way better than the old-school teapots. You can actually control how hot you want your water to be for every conceivable situation.

Today only, the #1 bestselling electric kettle is 38 percent off:

Tenergy Stainless Steel Electric Kettle 1.7L 1500W Fast Boiling Tea Kettle, BPA-Free Cordless Electric Water Kettle with Auto Shut-off, Boil Dry Protection, LED Light Indicator (ETL/FDA Approved) on sale for $16.99

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.