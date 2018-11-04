WalkAway Founder: ‘More And More People Are Starting To Wake Up’ [VIDEO]

WATCH:

Brandon Straka, the openly gay former Democrat behind the recent movement to #WalkAway from liberalism, says he has received an uptick in the number of people who say they’re “walking away” from the Democratic Party to vote for Republicans on November 6.

Straka recently hosted the first #WalkAway Campaign march in Washington, D.C. at the end of October. Hundreds of people from across the country participated.

