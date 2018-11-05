James Franco’s New Western Movie Looks Outstanding. Watch The Preview Here

James Franco’s new movie “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” looks like it’ll be worth checking out.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube description, is, “An anthology western following six different storylines centering on a man named Buster Scruggs.”

Obviously, that doesn’t provide a ton of details, but the latest trailer has plenty of intrigue and humor in it. Give it a watch below.

I’m a big fan of James Franco’s work. I don’t think that’s even close to being a secret. He’s a generational kind of talent in my mind. I’m also a huge fan of westerns. I grew up on them, and they’ve always been apart of my cinema interests. (RELATED: James Franco’s New Western Series Looks Absolutely Wild)

Naturally, I’m going to have to see anything that combines the two of them.

It simply sounds like a match made in Heaven. Although, it’s hard to tell just how large of a role Franco will have, judging from the trailer.

We can all find out when it’s released November 16.

