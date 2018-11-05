OPINION: North Carolina Can’t Afford A Pelosi Pawn

In 2016, Donald Trump jokingly warned that Americans would get bored of winning under his leadership. And while no one has reached that threshold just yet, North Carolinians would likely be among the first.

My home state has been winning big for almost two years now, but we don’t mind the monotony of constantly hearing about new jobs, wage increases or record-breaking consumer confidence levels.

Thanks to my father-in-law’s vision, North Carolina ranked among the top 20 states for GDP growth in 2017 and is currently enjoying its lowest unemployment rate since 2000.

President Trump’s agenda is enticing businesses to hire in North Carolina. Amazon alone is creating 1,500 new jobs at a $200 million distribution facility it’s building in Charlotte.

Better yet, North Carolina’s business climate ranked third in the nation for the second straight year in 2018.

The president’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is clearly delivering on its promise of record-breaking growth, but the tax cuts aren’t just for the wealthy. The average Charlotte-area family is saving about $2,000 per year thanks to these historic tax breaks.

But while North Carolinians reap the benefits of my father-in-law’s pro-growth policies, Democrats are slithering out of the woodwork to claim credit for our economic progress. Barack Obama even tried to take credit for the economic boom that started almost as soon as President Trump took office, sparked by the antidote to Barack Obama’s stifling business regulations and crushing taxes that limited job and economic growth for years.

Here are the facts:

President Trump cut regulations, allowing businesses large and small to expand and hire. The Democrats created those regulations.

Under the Democrats, small businesses were paying 40 percent or more of their income in taxes every year. Thanks to the president’s tax cuts, they are now paying 25 percent, giving them added incentive to hire more workers and increase wages.

Right here in North Carolina, Democrat Dan McCready, who is running for the House in the 9th Congressional District, says he opposes those pro-growth tax cuts.

While McCready portrays himself as a moderate Democrat, his true policy agenda proves that he’ll just be another Pelosi pawn.

He stands with Pelosi on gun control, opposes building a wall to protect our border and wants to protect illegal aliens from deportation. He also supports job-killing environmental regulations and is against repealing Obamacare.

That’s probably why Pelosi’s House Majority PAC has given McCready’s campaign more than $225,000.

Needless to say, if McCready is elected, expect him to cave to Pelosi rather than vote to make America great again. The Republican candidate, Pastor Mark Harris, on the other hand, fully supports President Trump’s agenda, from cutting taxes and building a wall along the southern border to fixing healthcare and opposing the Democrats’ dangerous Medicare-for-All proposal.

North Carolina isn’t bored of winning just yet, which is why we need to send Harris to Washington so he can vote for the Trump policies that have already begun to give our state such tremendous economic growth, and promise much more.

Lara Trump is a Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and President Trump’s daughter-in-law.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.