Throw A Fondue Party This Winter With This 60+ Percent Off Electric Fondue Pot

Have you ever thrown an old-fashioned fondue party? They can be a great way to foster community, especially in the colder months when no one is throwing backyard barbecues.

The first step in throwing a fondue party, of course, is to have a fondue pot. Right now, this electric fondue maker from Cuisinart is available for just that purpose, and at an incredible price:

Cuisinart CFO-3SS Electric Fondue Maker on sale for $42.99

Over 1,100 customers have reviewed this fondue maker, with three-quarters of them giving it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. Whether you imagine your fondue to be of chocolate, cheese, or broth, this is the pot for you.

