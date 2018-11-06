Maj Brent Taylor’s Widow Says It’s ‘Fitting’ Her Husband’s Body Came Home On Election Day

Army National Guard Major Brent Taylor’s widow said it was “fitting” that her husband’s body was returned to his homeland on Election Day Tuesday morning after an insider attack took Taylor’s life Saturday.

“It seems only fitting that Brent, who in death now represents so much more … has come home to U.S. soil in a flag-draped casket on our Election Day,” Jennie Taylor told the press after her husband’s body was received at Dover Air Field Base in Delaware.

WATCH:

Brent Taylor, 39, was the mayor of North Ogden, Utah, who was doing his fourth tour in the Middle East. Initial reports indicated that he was shot and killed by a member of the Afghan forces, according to Operation Resolute Support, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) training mission in Afghanistan. (RELATED: National Guard Soldier Killed In Afghanistan Identified As Utah Mayor, Father Of Seven)

He is survived by his wife and seven children, one of whom is younger than a year old, reported Fox News. The couple’s two oldest sons were at Dover Air Field Base Tuesday morning.

Jennie Taylor spoke about how her husband wrote about the importance of voting days before he was killed.

“Brent himself put it best just days ago when he implored of us all, ‘I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote and whether the Republicans or the Democrats win I hope that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us,'” Jennie Taylor said, referring to an Oct. 28 Facebook post by her husband.

Freedom: Millions Defy Taliban and Vote in Afghan Elections “The secret to happiness is freedom… And the secret to… Posted by Brent Taylor on Sunday, October 28, 2018

“It was beautiful to see over 4 million Afghan men and women brave threats and deadly attacks to vote in Afghanistan’s first parliamentary elections in eight years,” Brent Taylor wrote in the same post.

Utah voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide the fates of politicians including incumbent GOP Rep. Mia Love and GOP Senate candidate Mitt Romney.

The Afghan soldier who killed Taylor and wounded one other soldier was reportedly killed by Afghan forces, according to Fox News.

“The price of freedom surely feels incredibly high to those of us who know and love our individual soldier,” Jennie Taylor said Saturday. “The value of freedom is immeasurable to those who love America and all she represents.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made for Brent Taylor, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.