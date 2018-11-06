Floyd Mayweather’s Next Fight Is Going To Be Incredibly Stupid. What Is He Thinking?

Floyd Mayweather has agreed to fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and his decision is absurdly stupid.

TMZ reported the following details:

Just like TMZ Sports told you would happen … the 41-year-old boxing superstar announced he’ll be fighting at RIZIN 14 on Dec 31, against an undefeated 20-year-old kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa. … Floyd says he’s still working with the promotion to decide on whether it will be boxing rules, kickboxing rules, MMA rules, etc. Floyd says the fighting rules will be sorted out in the coming weeks. Floyd also says the two sides are still figuring out what weight the fight will be at.

Look, I'm as entertained as everybody else by Mayweather's constant antics about if or when he'll fight again. Everybody enjoys the speculation about if he'll fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor or somebody else with a ton of name recognition. It's a lot of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Nov 3, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

However, this stunt is incredibly stupid. Just so dumb that I'm struggling to wrap my head around it. Is the whole purpose of this to get him an MMA win so that he can then fight McGregor or Khabib in the octagon?

If that's honestly the plan, he should fire everybody who works for him because they're setting him up to get killed. Mayweather is legendary in the boxing ring. He's the greatest defensive boxer I've ever seen.

However, he is just not meant to be in the UFC or any other MMA fight. He will get obliterated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 19, 2018 at 2:03am PDT

Honestly, I’m not sure Mayweather could take on even a really bad MMA fighter. It’s just too different for him. I hope for his own health he pulls out of this fight. Either fight somebody we care about or don’t fight at all.

This stunt just isn’t funny.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter