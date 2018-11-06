NCIS Star Says She Won’t Vote For Trump-Backed Picks Because Trump Is The ‘Opposite Of Jesus’

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette is only the latest celebrity to speak out against Donald Trump’s agenda, but she did so in a very unusual way.

The actress called POTUS a “mean, mean man” on Twitter Monday and told her followers that she would not be voting for any Trump-backed picks during the 2018 midterm elections. (RELATED: There’s Been A Legal Development In The Trump Vs. Rihanna Music Feud)

View this post on Instagram Me on the @HRC #HRCLAGala Blue Carpet tonight A post shared by Pauley Perrette (@realpauleyp) on Mar 20, 2016 at 11:45am PDT

“Where is Jesus when voting for someone who does the opposite of Jesus? I’m serious. I’m a faith-driven person. Jesus didn’t make fun of people, say horribly mean things, spread hate about race, women, handicapped and pretty much any target that makes the hateful cheer,” she wrote in a lengthy note posted to Twitter.

“I’m happy with my vote, as a Christian, to listen to love and Jesus and vote against trump [sic] and his pals in any way. He is a mean, mean man. He’s fooling you. Stop laughing with him. It’s cruelty and it’s wrong,” she added.

“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Matthew 16:26 Please read below: pic.twitter.com/Sj0DbliDoV — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 5, 2018

She also included the Bible verse Matthew 16:26, which reads, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?”

She also reposted a video of herself criticizing Republicans for being too harsh on Obama from 2012 and urged her fans to “vote against bigotry and misogyny,” on November 6.

So weird …I made this video in 2012… Only it SO MUCH WORSE NOW! Please vote against bigotry and misogyny:https://t.co/5JiWdM90FR — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) November 5, 2018

Follow Jena on Twitter.