CNN’s Acosta Acting On House of Cards Is Cringeworthy

CNN’s Jim Acosta has brought a stink to the journalism profession by making himself the story as well the archnemisis of President Trump and his Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He’s so well-known at this point that Trump supporters tend to yell at him at rallies. They call him “fake news” and then ask for his autograph.

Now Acosta is bringing his famous odor to Season 6 of Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

In episode 2, there’s a short “CNN” scene where he’s on a news panel.

The faux panel discussion concerns whether Robin Wright‘s character recoils from Claire Underwood‘s old bestie, Annette Sheperd, played by Diane Lane at a public event.

Acosta is adamant that he saw Madam President recoil.

“Are you kidding me?” snaps “Nora,” a brunette newswoman. “Are we really going to waste time dissecting a gesture between two women?”

And yes, of course they are.

“For me, it’s Annette Sheperd sort of manhandling the president into the sign of victory, and then I detect a flinch, a slight flinch, then, recoil,” says Acosta.

There’s no life in Acosta’s acting eyes. Yeah, it’s acting. But the longtime White House reporter should be adept at playing a White House reporter. As he watches the other characters, he’s quiet and just blankly stares at them with a real nothingness. He acts like he’d rather be someplace else than in a cool for Washington Netflix series.

Acosta is far more spicy in the White House briefing room than he is in House of Cards.

So forget about him and Hollywood for now — he’s less boring in real life than he is in “House of Cards.”