The Fattest States In America Have Been Revealed. Are You Surprised By Number One?

Mississippi is reportedly the fattest state in America.

WalletHub released a fascinating piece about where every single state ranks, and the top ten won’t make people living in the south overly happy. However, for all the good looking women on the coasts and in the Midwest, they’ll be happy to know they’re nowhere near the top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The top ten are:

Mississippi West Virginia Arkansas Kentucky Tennessee Louisiana Alabama South Carolina Oklahoma Texas

Below is a chart with every single state’s ranking.

Well, I must admit that this is a bit surprising to me. I know a solid number of people from Mississippi, and none of them are fat. Yet, according to WalletHub, nearly three quarters of the state are obese. That’s not a good look at all. Those are bad numbers if I’ve ever seen them. Maybe, and this is just a thought, it’s because the cooking is so damn good down south.

As for my people back in Wisconsin, we slid in at 21. Not exactly the greatest place to be in, but we’re far from the top. I’m willing to stomach a ranking of that kind. Am I 100 percent happy? No, but life can’t be perfect in all facets.

Major props to the coastlines and the Rocky Mountain region for not appearing anywhere near the top. As for people below the Mason-Dixon Line, figure it out!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter