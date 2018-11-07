Here’s What Matt Whitaker Thinks Of Robert Mueller

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday afternoon and temporarily elevated his chief of staff, Matt Whitaker.

Whitaker will now assume control of oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Department of Justice spokeswoman Sarah Flores confirmed Wednesday.

Whitaker spoke extensively about the Mueller investigation prior to joining the Justice Department in June 2017 noting that “Mueller has come up to a red line in the Russia 2016 election-meddling investigation that he is dangerously close to crossing” with respect to investigating the president’s finances.

Whitaker has also tweeted about the Mueller investigation in the past, appearing to disparage the investigation.

Whitaker also suggested that one way the Mueller investigation could be reigned is to defund the Mueller investigation saying on CNN in 2017 that in the event Sessions is fired the “attorney general doesn’t fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces his budget to so low that his investigation grinds to almost a halt.”

Whitaker also wrote an op-ed in July 2016 that he would indict former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server, saying:

A reasonable prosecutor may ask, if on numerous occasions, an unknown State Department employee had taken top secret information from a secured system, emailed that information on a Gmail account, and stored the information on a personal server for years, would that individual be prosecuted? I believe they would.

