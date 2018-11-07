Oregon Gov. Brown Narrowly Wins Re-election Over GOP Challenger

Your first name

Oregon Incumbent Democratic Gov. Kate Brown was able to hold Republican opponent Knute Buehler in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Brown currently leads 50.1 percent to 44.2 percent in deep-blue Oregon, with roughly two-thirds of precincts reporting.

RealClearPolitics gave the race a “toss-up” rating and had Brown leading by 4.3 points in their polling average. (RELATED: Oregon Could Elect Its First Republican Governor In Nearly Four Decades)

Buehler outraised and outspent Brown. Buehler raised $18,457,900 and spent $17,922,908. Brown raised $17,247,726 and spent $16,072,148. Brown was left with $2,453,868. Buehler was left with $649,554.

In what turned into a contentious race, Republicans were hoping to replicate success in states like Maryland and Massachusetts and win the governor’s mansion in another traditionally blue state.

Buehler ran on a moderate platform, supporting LGBT and abortion rights, while also promising to bring back the death penalty and shut down sanctuary cities.

Buehler and Brown held two debates, both early in the month of October.

This will be Brown’s first full term after winning a special election in 2016.

Follow William Davis on Twitter